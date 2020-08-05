Logan City Council appropriates project funding

During its meeting on Tuesday, the Logan City Council appropriated funds for sewer repairs in the area of the ongoing road construction effort on 600 West St. at 1400 North St.

LOGAN – Logan City is now $700,000 richer thanks to several grants awarded by Cache County from RAPZ and Restaurant tax revenues.

During their regular meeting Tuesday evening, the members of the Logan City Council voted unanimously to accept the county tax revenues to fund those projects.

Those RPZ and Restaurant tax grants include:

 Two awards of $150,000 each to the Logan Parks & Recreation Department for a conservation easement purchase for the Kunzler property.

$20,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Willow Park Sports Complex.

$100,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Logan River Blue Trail.

 $60,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for improvements to the Logan Middle Canal Trail from 800 East to 1400 North.

$45,000 to Logan Parks & Recreation for construction of the Logan 1800 South Spring Creek Trail.

$39,500 to Logan Parks & Recreation for the Logan River Flood Wall at the 1000 West underpass.

Logan City will also receive $106,300 from the RAPZ Tax as a municipal population allocation.

The city also appropriated nearly $425,000 for a sewer trunk line at 1400 North 600 West, plus an additional $322,000 for emergency lining of the same sewer trunk.

The Cache County Council of Governments also awarded grants to Logan City for two projects. Those grants were $2.4 million for the 1000 North Corridor and Intersection Improvement project and $900,000 for the 400 North right-of-way acquisition project,

Cache County has collected a 1 percent sales tax on prepared food since 1992 to fund support for tourism, recreation and the cultural arts. The RAPZ (Recreation, Arts, Parks and Zoos) tax — which is a tenth of 1 percent sales tax — was added in 2002 to support capital projects and the operating expenses of local recreational venues.