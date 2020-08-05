October 11, 1958 – August 1, 2020 (age 61)

Rodney Garth Tolboe passed away unexpectedly on August 1, 2020.

Rod was born to Garth and Beulah Tolboe in Moab, Utah on October 11, 1958.

Rod attended Box Elder High School and was a member of FFA and Rodeo Club.

He married his High School Sweetheart Denise Christensen. They later divorced. They had four children together.

Rod was known by many names but some of his favorites were: Turbo, Dad, Papa, Grandpa Oodoggie and Uncle Odd.

Rod was so proud of his children and grandchildren taking each opportunity he could to brag about their accomplishments.

Rod enjoyed living life to the fullest. He loved the outdoors, riding horses, hunting, and target shooting were among his favorite hobbies. He was a hard worker and happy to lend a helping hand to anyone in need.

He is survived by his children; Brooke (Allyson) Tolboe, Kaylee Ranjel, Kip (Melissa) Tolboe, siblings, Anna Dee Tolboe, Paula (Jed) Lamb, GayLynn ( DeOrr) Smith, Doug (Jackie) Tolboe, Scott Tolboe. He is also survived by 9 grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his son, Curtly Tolboe, parents, Garth and Beulah Tolboe and brother, Todd Tolboe.

Visitation will be held for family and close friends Sunday, August 9, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Gillies Funeral Chapel, 634 East 200 South, Brigham City, Utah. Please wear a mask for the viewing. A private graveside service will be held for the family.

In lieu of flowers please make donations to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, Utah 84302 to offset funeral expenses.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.