August 31, 1952 ~ July 31, 2020 (age 67)

Bruce Irving Gnehm, 67, passed away July 31, 2020 at McKay Dee Hospital.

He was born August 31, 1952 in Logan, Utah the son of Jean Elaine Madsen and Irving Gnehm.

Bruce was a high school graduate and received a Bachelor’s degree.

He married Margie Underwood May 9, 1975 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Bruce is survived by his wife Margie and daughter Rachel Gnehm.

Family and friends may call on Friday, August 7, 2020 from 1:00 – 8:00pm at Myers Mortuary of Ogden, 845 Washington Blvd., Ogden, Utah and prior to graveside services at Myers of Ogden from 9:00 – 9:30am on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00am on Saturday, August 8, 2020 at the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery, 175 East 1200 South, Tremonton, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Myers Mortuary.