Gov. Herbert now wants rate of 400 COVID-19 cases a day by September

Utah Gov. Gary Herbert speaks during a briefing about the state's response to the COVID-19 pandemic at the Utah State Capitol, Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020, in Salt Lake City. (Spenser Heaps/The Deseret News via AP, Pool)

LOGAN – Thursday, as he celebrated the state reaching his goal of 500 COVID-19 positive tests a day by August 1, Utah Gov. Gary Herbert challenged Utahns to push that rate down to 400 cases a day by Sept. 1.

As he presented the new standard during his Thursday press briefing, the Utah Health Department reported an increase of 587 new cases after 5,069 more Utahns were tested since Wednesday.

There were 26 new positives reported in the Bear River Health District, 14 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County.

To date, there have been 2,243 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,886 in Cache County and 350 in Box Elder County plus seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,243 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,823 are termed recovered.

There are still four COVID patients from the district hospitalized, three from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

There have been 330 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of three since Wednesday.

Exactly 42,915 positive tests for the disease have been recorded in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

Included in the numbers reported Thursday, 555,391 Utahns have been tested for the disease. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 10 percent.

Right now, 190 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,554. The total number of cases described as “recovered” has grown to 31,619.

In Idaho, there are currently 22,707 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 217 COVID deaths in the state with 50 positive tests in Franklin County, 11 positives in Bear Lake County and 13 in Oneida County.