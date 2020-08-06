May 14, 1921 – July 31, 2020 (age 99)

Helen Hymas, 99, passed away peacefully on July 31, 2020.

Helen Austin Hymas was born May 14, 1921 in Liberty, Idaho, a daughter of Torrey Lynn and Ethel Matthews Austin. She was the eldest of four live children born to her parents and her childhood and youth was spent in Liberty, Idaho and Paris, Idaho.

She was educated in Liberty and graduated from Fielding High School in 1938. After high school, she graduated from Ricks College in 1940 with a teaching certificate. She taught elementary school in a two-room schoolhouse in Nounan, Idaho for two years; and then in Liberty for 2 years where she also served as Principal. (Her grandchildren really snickered when they heard that one.)

Helen and her cousin, Mona Hymas, attended the weekend community dance when Helen spied Rex Hymas (Mona’s cousin) who had just returned from his mission in New Zealand. She bet Mona that she could get Rex to sign her “dance card” and Helen won. They dated, and were married April 28, 1942, in the Salt Lake City Temple of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

To this union, were born three sons: Jerrold in January 1943, David in August 1946 and Eric in October 1947. Their only daughter, Diane, was stillborn July 1952.

After his discharge from the army in 1945, Rex and Helen moved to Pocatello. They bought their home on North 11th Avenue in 1950 in which she resided until 2 months prior to her death.

Helen gained employment with Farmers Insurance Group’s Regional Office when it located in Pocatello in March 1953. She retired after 28 years of service in May 1981. She was honored as the “Woman of the Year” for the Pocatello Chapter of American Business Women’s Association in 1974. She has enjoyed working in various capacities of church service within The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, including primary presidency, mutual presidency and ward and stake sunday school positions.

All of Helen’s sons-in-law knew where she stood on the NFL and college football teams and it is questionable that Tom Brady can survive without her fandom.

Helen and Rex have enjoyed extensive travel in Europe, the Caribbean, the Mexican Riviera, Hawaii and Alaska. Her post-retirement SPECIALTY is her family: sons, David and Eric; daughter-in-law, Jeanne; grandchildren, Staci, Torrey, Brooke, Jamie, and Kristi. She has 15 great-grandchildren and 3 great-great-grandchildren. Many nieces and nephews have given her special attention and special memories for which she was incredibly grateful.

Helen and Rex celebrated their 50th Wedding Anniversary on April 28, 1992, two years prior to Dad’s death.

Helen is pre-deceased by her husband, Rex Hymas; son, Jerrold Hymas; daughter, Diane Hymas; parents, Ethel and Torrey Austin; sisters, Evelyn Austin, Loa Austin, Glenna Draper; brothers, Lynn Austin and Curtis Austin. She is survived by sons, David Hymas and Eric (Jeanne) Hymas of Pocatello, Idaho; five grandchildren, Staci Larsen of Logan, Utah, Torrey (Kim) Hymas of Pocatello, Idaho, Brooke (Travis) Mitchell of Shelley, Idaho, Jamie (Cody) Combe of Kaysville, Utah, and Kristi (Paul) Bowen of Idaho Falls, Idaho; 15 great-grandchildren; and 3 great-great-grandchildren.

Many thanks to the staff at Copper Summit Assisted Living Facility in Pocatello. The family expresses profound thanks to Kim Hymas and Heritage Home Health & Hospice staff, and Brooke Mitchell and Promontory Point Rehabilitation staff for making Mom’s final two months as comfortable as possible. Mom was sharp as a tack right up until the end and appreciated the visits and sacrifice of all her grandchildren and “greats”!

She was “mostly” an elegant lady and will be sorely missed for her sense of humor, strength, loyalty, example and her smile.

Services will be at Wilks Funeral Home Chapel, 211 West Chubbuck Road, Chubbuck, Idaho. Services will be for family and extended family practicing social distancing on Friday, August 7, 2020 at 11:00am. Visitation/viewing will begin at 10:00am prior to the service. All who attend will be required to wear a mask.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Wilks Funeral Home.