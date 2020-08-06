Idaho restrictions to remain; governor wants schools open

BOISE, Idaho (AP) — Idaho will remain in the fourth and final stage of Gov. Brad Little’s plan to reopen for at least another two weeks as coronavirus infections and deaths show little sign of slowing down.

The Republican governor on Thursday said the state has sufficient healthcare workers, personal protection equipment, ventilators and ICU beds. He also emphasized the millions of dollars being spent to make sure schools can safely reopen this fall, including $10 million for additional masks, gloves, sanitizer and separation glass.

Johns Hopkins University says that through Wednesday, Idaho had nearly 23,000 infections and 217 deaths.