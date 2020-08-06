Ivan (Lynn) Kimber was born January 14, 1949 to Raida Ellen Betteridge Kimber and Ivan Carlos Kimber in Elko, Nevada.

When Lynn was about 3, the family moved to Grouse Creek, Utah to their own cattle ranch. Lynn moved to Brigham in order to attend Box Elder High School, where he loved playing basketball and traveling to play other schools.

After graduation and moving to Ogden, Lynn achieved a business degree from Stevens-Heneger College while working at First Security Bank. Then Lynn worked for Thiokol maintaining the parts for the space shuttle, a job he really loved.

During all of that, Lynn followed his passion of entertaining, playing bass and keyboards in many local bands. He was funny, kind, generous, and thoughtful, and loved playing free concerts and at senior centers.

Lynn was forced to retire due to his health, but was able to travel and pursue his love of cars and drag racing.

Lynn died August 2, 2020, surrounded by love after a year-long struggle.

He is survived by his son, Paul (Roxy) Kimber, his brother Richard (Joan) Kimber, sister-in-law Delores (John) Kimber, fiancée Mary Fallon, and many nieces, nephews, and grandchildren. He was preceded in death by his parents, brothers John and Marvin, aunts and uncles.

The family would like to thank all of his wonderful caregivers who gave comfort to Lynn and his family. Lynn held Dr. N. Brent Williams and Dr. Harry Senekjian in very high esteem for the excellent care they provided for many years.

