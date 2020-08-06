September 4, 1940 – August 4, 2020 (age 79)

Our loving mother, grandmother, great-grandmother, sister, aunt and friend, Muriel Alice Miller, 79, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born on September 4, 1940 in Long Island, New York, a daughter of Arthur and Muriel Miller. She graduated from East High School in Salt Lake City.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Muriel enjoyed knitting, crocheting, reading, cooking, baking and being with her family. She loved her many furry friends, cats , dogs and ferrets.

She loved being a Nana to everyone she came in contact with.

Surviving are her two children, Julia Jepson of Tooele, Utah; her son, Daniel Jepson of Okalahoma; her two granddaughters, Bonnie Thomas of Brigham City, Utah; Jessica Jepson of Tooele, Utah and one great-granddaughter, Alora Thomas of Brigham City, Utah; two brothers, Arthur Miller and Court Miller. She was preceded in death by her parents.

There will be no formal services at this time because of COVID-19.

In lieu of flowers the family is asking for donations to offset the funeral expenses. You can send the donation to Gillies Funeral Chapel, PO Box 704, Brigham City, Utah, 84302.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.