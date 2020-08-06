September 19, 1926 – August 3, 2020 (age 93)

Tom Tomoaki Nagao (93) passed away August 3, 2020 at the Chancellor Gardens Memory Care Center in Clearfield, Utah, surrounded by his family.

The youngest of four, Tom was born September 19, 1926 to Japanese immigrants, Umataro Nagao and Omune Yoshimura in Honeyville, Utah.

He first met June Teruko Hirabayashi when she needed support on her roller skates at the skating rink. They were married on January 16, 1954, and Tom’s loving support continued throughout their marriage, evidenced by his support through her many health challenges; her heart transplant, and many trips to the hospital.

Tom graduated from Box Elder High School and attended Photography School in Maryland. He grew up working hard on their family farm, and at the age of 19 served overseas as a firefighter in the United States Army during the end of WWII and became an expert marksman.

When he returned home to the family farm, he continued pursuing countless skills and talents. He was a fisherman, a golfer, a mechanic, a welder, an inventor, a fixer of anything, and he loved creating things. He enjoyed trips to Wendover with friends and family.

Tom was always active in the Buddhist Church and held many positions at the Honeyville Buddhist Church.

Tom is survived by his children: Christine (Kirk) Gardner, Kent (Jill) Nagao, Debbie (Wes) Koga; his 6 grandchildren: Sasha (Chris) Witte, Braden (Starr) Jenkins, Josh (Lacey) Nagao, Kevin Koga, Scott (Alexis) Nagao, Shawn (Camille) Koga, 23 great-grandchildren and four step-grandchildren.

He is preceded in death by his wife, June Teruko Hirabayashi; mother, Omune Yoshimura Nagao; father, Umataro Nagao; brother, Hiro Nagao; brother, Koji Nagao; and sister, Fumie Koga.

On Friday, August 7, 2020 a viewing for friends and family will be held at Myers Mortuary, 205 South 100 East, Brigham City, Utah from 6:00 – 8:00pm. Because of COVID-19, please wear a mask.

The funeral service will begin Saturday, August 8, 2020 at 2:00pm for immediate family only. A live broadcast can be accessed by clicking here. This can be viewed any time after the services. Interment will follow at the Honeyville Cemetery.

The family sends deep appreciation to the staff at Chancellor Gardens and Symbii for laughing with Dad, providing exceptional care for him, and forming friendships with our whole family.

