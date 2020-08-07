Cache County Fair is a good escape from looming pandemic

Anna Stubbs spent the afternoon washing down her Herford Angus cross for the Beef Market show.

LOGAN – The Cache County Fair was off to a great start Thursday as youth with livestock and other entries gave families a good place to escape with the looming pandemic. The later in the day it got, the more people started to show.

As many people wore face masks as didn’t while at the fair.

Lane Parker, the Cache County Fair manager, was pleased with the turnout at this year’s fair so far, even with the COVID pandemic.

“For the first day of the fair we got a lot of support from the county people,” Parker said. “We don’t have the typical city people that we expect to see when we have the carnival.”

He said they have a full house with county people who come to support the kids and their projects.

“We had a lot of people supporting the youth and their projects,” he said. “At the end of the day we ended up with 21 food booths and we were down to about 50 total booths, 30 of those were commercial booths.”

Parker said with the ongoing coronavirus pandemic he was really pleased with what he saw.

“Usually, when you come to the fair people are elbow-to-elbow,” he said. “This year, so far, people can move around a little.”

Wednesday was the set-up for the full-blown fair at the event center. Thursday they finished judging the vegetables and floral culture entries.

“The number of entries was definitely down from past years and there was probably a lot of reasons for that,” Parker added. “The weather has actually been really nice with the shade and a small breeze.”

Floating the creek has become a major deal with the little kids, Parker said.

Krista Stokes from Mendon said the kids show their animals and then float the creek.

”It’s a ton of fun and a great family tradition,” she explained. “It really captures the fun of going to the fair.”

Jonathan Galvan and Jailene Velazquez were fascinated by the goats looking for attention. At the exhibit hall parents, children and 4-H leaders were checking out the entries and the ribbons they won. Anna Stubbs spent the afternoon washing down her Herford Angus cross for the Beef Market show.

Elizabeth Turner one of the premium clerks she was glad the held the fair for all the kids who worked so hard raising animals to show for the fair.

“It’s fun to see them do this for the kids,” she said. “There is still a lot of interest in the livestock shows.”

It was a busy day at the Cache County Fair even without the carnival.