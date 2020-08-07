Cache County School District announces modified school openings

NORTH LOGAN – Schools throughout the Cache County School District will not all begin classes at the same time. On Friday the district announced modified start dates for its elementary, middle and high schools.

Students in elementary grades 1-6 will begin school on Thursday, August 20th. Kindergarten students will begin on Wednesday, August 26th. Each classroom of students will undergo training for proper hygiene and outline daily school routines.

“Secondary school opening days will be adjusted slightly to allow them to work through their routines and schedules with fewer students in their buildings,” the district communicated to parents in a letter.

Only students in 7th grade at Spring Creek, North Cache and South Cache Middle Schools will attend classes on Thursday, August 20th. Students in 8th grade only will attend school on Friday, August 21st. All students at those middle schools will be in full attendance starting Monday, August 24th.

The return-to-school schedule for high school students is as follows:

Green Canyon High School

9th grade only – Thursday, August 20th

9th – 12th grade students with last names: A-J – Friday, August 21st

9th -12th grade students with last names K-Z – Monday, August 24th

All students in attendance – Tuesday, August 25th

Mountain Crest High School

9th grade only – Thursday, August 20th

9th -12th grade students with last names: A-K – Friday, August 21st

9th -12th grade students with last names: L-Z – Monday, August 24th

All students in attendance – Tuesday, August 25th

Ridgeline High School

9th grade only – Thursday, August 20th

9th -12th grade students with last names: A-K – Friday, August 21st

9th -12th grade students with last names: L-Z – Monday, August 24th

All students in attendance – Tuesday, August 25th

Sky View High School

9th grade only – Thursday, August 20th

9th -12th grade students with last names: A-L – Friday, August 21st

9th -12th grade students with last names M-Z – Monday, August 24th

All students in attendance – Tuesday, August 25th

The district has reiterated its commitment to keep schools clean and to continue working with the Bear River Health District to monitor trends in the community. The district also asked for several commitments from parents before students attend classes: to careful monitor their children for symptoms and to keep them home when they are ill; and, to cooperate with school and health department directives on isolation or quarantines when positive cases of COVID-19 occur in school.

In its communication to parents, the district included a letter jointly produced by Logan Regional Hospital, Cache Valley Hospital and the Bear River Health Department. The letter implores students to practice physical distancing, to wear a face mask when physical distancing is difficult to maintain, to practice good hand hygiene, and to stay home when sick.

“We likewise encourage you, as parents, to model these same behaviors as much as possible, particularly masking up in public,” the health providers added. “If your child sees you do it, they are more likely to be comfortable doing it.”