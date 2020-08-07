Christine Faye Gist was born July 25, 1940, in Brawley, (Imperial Valley) California and passed away August 5, 2020, in Preston, Idaho from complications of pneumonia. She was just 10 days past her 80th birthday.

Christine is survived by 3 children; 2 sons; Craig Cummins, Ventura, California and Tim Cummins, Preston, Idaho and 1 daughter, Elizabeth Willard, Preston, Idaho. She is also survived by two sisters; Retha Dean Hiscox and Wilma Joyce Lander. She has 6 grandchildren and 2 great-grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by her husband of 22 years Dawson Cummins and her parents Jessie Dean Gist and Mary Violet Wilson as well as 3 sisters, Iris Marie Gist Day Saunders, Maxine Maye Gist-Robinson and one brother Jesse Ray Gist.

Christine Gist loved camping, sewing, riding motor bikes and dune bugging. She always loved visiting with family. She will always be remembered for being a mother, grandmother, sister and aunt. She was dearly loved and will be greatly missed.

A graveside service will be forthcoming at the Preston Cemetery for immediate family.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Webb Funeral Home.