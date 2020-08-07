COVID-19 case count drops from 587 to 460; just 3,709 were tested

LOGAN – Utah’s Friday COVID-19 case count of 460 new positives is 127 fewer than Thursday, but only 3,709 Utahns were tested in the interim.

There were 587 new cases reported Thursday but 5,069 Utahns were tested to come up with that number.

Also there were 34 new positives reported in the Bear River Health District, 22 in Cache County and 12 in Box Elder County.

There have been 2,277 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,908 in Cache County and 362 in Box Elder County plus seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,277 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,870 are termed recovered.

There are still four COVID patients from the district hospitalized, three from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

There have been 335 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of five since Thursday.

There have been 43,375 positive tests for the disease recorded in Utah since the start of the pandemic.

As of Friday 559,100 Utahns have been tested for the disease. The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.5 percent. That is down from Thursday’s 10 percent.

Right now 202 Utahns are hospitalized with COVID-19. Total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,578. The total number of cases described as “recovered” is now 32,371.

There are now 23,399 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Idaho. There have been 223 COVID deaths in the state with 50 positive tests in Franklin County, 12 positives in Bear Lake County and 13 in Oneida County.