Man arrested and charged with raping little girl

Booking photo for Justin Earl Cisneros (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 40-year-old man is behind bars on suspicion of sexually abusing a little girl six years ago. Justin E. Cisneros was arrested in Colorado and transferred back to the Cache County Jail after a warrant was issued by a local judge.

Court records show, Cisneros was arraigned in 1st District Court Thursday afternoon, appearing by web conference from jail during a virtual hearing. He was charged with two counts of sodomy of a child and one count rape of a child, all first-degree felonies; along with one count of sex abuse of a child, a second-degree felony.

According to the affidavit for arrest, the alleged victim claimed Cisneros molested and raped her between 2013 and 2015. The crimes occurred repeatedly by the suspect, who was considered a person of trust.

Cache County sheriff’s investigators report the girl’s father called Cisneros in February, during a recorded phone conversation. The suspect originally denied the allegations but later admitted they might have happened, saying a lot of nights he was “drinking and being stupid.”

During Thursday’s arraignment, Cache County Deputy Attorney Barbara Lachmar told the court that Cisneros had fought extradition back to Logan. She asked for him to be held in jail without bail.

Cisneros refused the appointment of a public defender. He told the court, he had spoken to several attorneys about representing him.

Judge Brian Cannell agreed with Lachmar and refused to grant bail.

Cisneros is scheduled to appear again in court Tuesday. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

will@cvradio.com