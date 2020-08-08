Nibley Elementary principal dies from complications associated with COVID-19

NIBLEY – The principal of Nibley Elementary School has passed away after battling the effects of COVID-19 for nearly five weeks. Kelly Rindlisbacher was an educator in the Cache County School District for many years before becoming a principal.

“The Cache County School District is deeply saddened by the loss of a family member, friend, and fellow educator, Kelly Rindlisbacher, principal of Nibley Elementary School,” the school district stated in a release late Friday. “We want to express our heartfelt sympathy to Kelly’s family, especially his wife, Lori, and their children.

“Kelly was an exceptional, dedicated educator with a long career in our district. He will be greatly missed by his Cache County School District family.”

Rindlisbacher was in intensive care at Ogden’s McKay-Dee Hospital since early July. It is not believed that he contracted the virus while in any capacity as an educator or administrator.

Details of his funeral have not yet been announced.