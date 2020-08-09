Cache Valley resident becomes the seventh COVID-19 death in BRHD

LOGAN – The seventh COVID-19 death of the pandemic in the Bear River Health District was part of the Sunday report, a male over 60 from Cache County with underlying health conditions, who was not a nursing home resident.

Media reports indicate that person is Kelly Rindlisbacher, the principal of Nibley Elementary School, who died after battling the virus for five weeks.

There were just four positive tests in the district Saturday (three in Cache County and one in Box Elder County) and 25 Sunday (15 in Cache and 10 in Box Elder County).

There have been 2,306 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,926 in Cache County and 373 in Box Elder County plus seven in Rich County.

Also, among the 2,306 total positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,906 are termed recovered.

There are five COVID patients from the district hospitalized, four from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

In the state report there were identical COVID-19 case counts both Saturday and Sunday of 376 positive tests and those two days drove the rolling seven-day average for positive tests to 411, which is the lowest seven-day average since the middle of June.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 9.1 percent.

It was a good week for Utah in that coronavirus cases and deaths declined. Despite spiking to 587 new cases Thursday, on four of the week’s seven days there were fewer than 400 cases.

There have been 336 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of one since Saturday.

Among the 44,127 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 33,914 are considered recovered.

As of Sunday 570,613 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

There are currently 196 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and total hospitalizations from the start of the pandemic is 2,620.

Included in Idaho’s Sunday update are 24,671 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 237 COVID deaths in the state with 51 positive tests in Franklin County, 15 positives in Bear Lake County and 13 in Oneida County.