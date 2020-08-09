Crews battling two new wildfires in Cache County

Helicopter flying into Logan Canyon to drop water on the Card Canyon Fire.

LOGAN — Fire fighters are battling two wildfires on opposite sides of Cache Valley. The Card Canyon and Brushy fires were both reported Sunday.

Kathy Jo Pollock, spokeswoman for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said the Card Canyon Fire is burning near where Card Canyon intersects with Logan Canyon, approximately seven miles east of Logan. It has burned between four-five acres.

“We have approximately 40 people building containment lines,” explained Pollock. “They are being supported by two helicopters and it looks like things are going exceptionally well at this point.”

The fire is burning in areas of heavy timber and junipers. There are several summer homes nearby in the Choke Cherry area but none of them are being threatened.

Pollock believed the fire was first reported to Cache County dispatch operators. It was allegedly started by people in the area.

“We do know [the fire] is human caused but it is still under investigation.”

Law enforcement evacuated First Dam so that helicopters could fill buckets of water to drop on the fire.

Pollock asked motorists to avoid stopping at First Dam or near Card Canyon to watch the water drops. There is limited space in both areas for crews to be able to work.

The second fire burning in Cache County is high on the Wellsville Mountain Range, west of Wellsville. The Brushy Fire was also reported Sunday, by citizens who were able to see smoke.

Pollock said the fire is much smaller in size and is believed to have started naturally.

“It is only about a quarter of an acre and it looks like it’s a lighting holdover.”

One helicopter and crew are on the scene. Because of the remote region, they are using minimum impact suppression tactics (MIST) to extinguish the fire. Since it is burning in a designated Wilderness Area, crews had to receive permission to use the helicopter water drops.

Fire fighters are asking for the public to be very cautious in the outdoors right now. The current fire danger is extremely high through northern Utah, due to hot temperatures and dry conditions.

will@cvradio.com