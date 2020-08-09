Utah School Board rejects bid for stricter reopening rules

FILE - High school students at school, wearing N95 Face masks. Teenage boy sitting at the school desk, looking away and thinking.

SALT LAKE CITY (AP) — The Utah Board of Education has rejected multiple proposals requiring stricter precautions against the coronavirus as schools reopen across the state.

The Deseret News reported that the board voted 9-5 Thursday against a series of mandates, including one that would limit the number of students in a classroom if community spread spikes above the 5% reopening threshold set by the World Health Organization.

The changes came a few weeks before about 667,000 students are expected to return to school. Park City and 24 other districts will allow students to return full time while others alternate in-person days. Only Salt Lake remains fully online.