Crews gain containment of Cache Valley wildfires

Smoke from the Card Canyon Fire from Logan Canyon.

LOGAN — Fire fighters have been able to gain containment of the two wildfires, burning on opposite sides of Cache Valley. The Card Canyon and Brushy fires were both reported Sunday.

Kathy Jo Pollock, spokeswoman for Uinta-Wasatch-Cache National Forest said crews made substantial progress against the Card Canyon Fire, burning near where Card Canyon intersects with Logan Canyon, approximately seven miles east of Logan. It is suspected to be human caused but is still under investigation.

“The Card Canyon Fire is now over 80 percent contained,” explained Pollock. “It has burned 3.5 acres.”

There have been as many as 40 firefighters working on the fire, burning in areas of heavy timber and junipers. They had been assisted by water drops from helicopters.

Managers expect to have full containment by Tuesday afternoon. Crews are being pulled off of the fire as they work toward full containment.

Pollock said crews have also been able to complete their work on the Brushy Fire, burning high on the Wellsville Mountain Range, west of Wellsville. The fire is suspected to have started by lighting.

“The fire was 100 percent contained at 11 a.m. Monday. It was ruled to be 100 percent controlled at 3 p.m.”

The fire burned about a quarter of an acre in grass and timber.

Pollock said fire fighters are asking for the public to be very cautious in the outdoors right now. The current fire danger is extremely high through northern Utah, due to hot temperatures and dry conditions.

“If you are recreating and you have a campfire, before you leave that campsite, make sure that it is out and cold to the touch. Also, have enough water to put it out. Furthermore, be careful parking a vehicle on the side of the road where there is tall grass or dragging two chains on the ground can also start a fire.”

In July, an individual was shooting exploding targets in Hyde Park Canyon, igniting dry grass and juniper trees. The Three Hill Fire burned approximately 97 acres of private property.

