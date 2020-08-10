May 28, 1935 – August 8, 2020 (age 85)

Harriet Joyce Cardall, 85, Passed away at Logan Regional Hospital. Our beloved Mother, Grandmother, and Sister returned to the loving arms of our Heavenly Father on August 8, 2020.

Harriet Joyce was born and raised in Providence. She attended Logan High School and graduated in 1953. She attended Utah State University and graduated with an Associates Degree.

Her first job after college was at Thiokol where she met and was swept of her feet by the love of her life, Stanley Hoover Cardall. They were married January 20, 1961 in the Logan LDS temple. They had 4 children, who are loved dearly.

She worked for the Cache County School District for 12 years as a cook. She loved gardening, reading, camping and her grandchildren. She loved family trips and going to the movies. Christmas was her favorite holiday. She was much loved in her community. Her favorite foods were malt shakes and See’s Candies.

She will always be remembered for her contagious laugh and the love and care she provided for her family and friends. Her grandchildren will always remember endless licorice and Creamies, backyard barbecues and trips to the Six Star dollar store. She will be missed by all who knew her.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Stanley and her parents, Ernest and Vineta Renner. She is survived by her children Mike (Suzanne), Mark (Gretchen), Paul, Debbie (Jamie), 11 grandchildren, 8 1/2 great-grandchildren, her wonderful sister Shirley Davis, and many nieces and nephews.

The family would like to thank the staff at Legacy House for the great care and kindness that they provided during her time there.

Viewing services will be held on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 10:00 – 11:45am at the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints located at 124 North 300 East, Providence, Utah. The funeral will begin at 12:00 noon.

In lieu of flowers, send donations to Primary Children’s Hospital.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Allen Mortuaries.