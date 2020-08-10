Joan Baldwin Hubbard, born Daniera Joan Reichert on September 8, 1936 to Roland W. Reichert and Helen D. Meibos, died August 5, 2020 in Hyde Park, Utah of presumptive heart failure.

Joan married LaGrande P. Baldwin on October 19, 1953 and together had six children. Ten years after LeGrande’s death in 2001, Joan married Reed J. Hubbard.

Joan attended a variety of schools in the St. George and greater Salt Lake City areas, including South High School and University of Utah.

She worked most of her adult life for Interstate Brick Company (West Jordan, Utah) where she was well-liked and respected by co-workers.

Joan was active in the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and spent many years as a temple worker in the Oakland, California and Logan, Utah temples.

Family meant everything to Joan, who relished family gatherings and spent what little free time she had crocheting blankets for newly arrived grandbabies.

In addition to LeGrande, Joan is preceded in death by her parents and two younger brothers, Roland W. Reichert Jr. and Donald B. Reichert.

She is survived by her current husband Reed J. Hubbard, her children, Roland L. Baldwin (Charlotte), Ronald H. Baldwin (Nancy), Donald M. Baldwin (Lauri), Rebecca Baldwin Stidd (Bob), Kenneth J. Baldwin (Collette) and Thomas J. Baldwin (Sandra), and 21 grandchildren and 46 great-grandchildren.

The visitation will be held on Wednesday, August 12, 2020 from 9:00 – 9:45am at the Memorial Redwood Mortuary and Cemetery, 6500 South Redwood Road, Taylorsville, Utah with funeral and interment following immediately afterwards.

Following Salt Lake County’s mandate on facial coverings, face masks are required at all visitations and funeral services. Social distancing will be enforced.

For those unable to attend the services, Memorial Mortuaries and Cemeteries is offering livestreaming of the services via Zoom. Instructions will be posted here shortly on how to join the livestreaming.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Memorial Mortuaries.