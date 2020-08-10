Julie Ann Broberg Puzey, 74, passed away peacefully, on August 6, 2020.

Julie was born May 9, 1946 in Logan, Utah to Letty Jane and John Henry Broberg. She was the middle child of three siblings raised in beautiful Cache Valley. Julie attended South Cache and Logan High School and earned her BS and MS in Child Development/Early Childhood Education, as well as her Administrative Certification from Utah State University. Julie also completed a Certification in Counseling from the University of Phoenix.

While at Utah State University, she met the love of her life, Paul Puzey. They were married in the Logan Temple on January 19, 1967. Julie and Paul enjoyed 53 adventurous years together. Theirs was truly a committed, respectful and loving partnership.

Julie and Paul started their life together in Logan, Utah, before moving to Germany for three years, due to Paul’s military commitments. They eventually settled in Roy, where they have spent 44 wonderful years. They raised three children, Michelle, Kathy, and Mike. The family cherished time together, and loved gathering at sporting events, playing cards and spending time at their beloved cabin in Logan Canyon. In reality, the majority of their time was spent working together on numerous Puzey projects. On Saturdays, her kids awoke to find a chore list resting on their chests. “Jules” would crank up the tunes and even the most trivial tasks soon dissolved into singing and dancing. The never-ending chore list would typically be completed in the early evening hours, and Julie would then often say, “Go have fun, and enjoy the rest of the day!” An abundance of love and laughter characterized the family’s time together. Julie had a knack of bringing joy and sunshine to any occasion.

Across 30 years of service in the Weber School District, Julie worked as a kindergarten teacher (Lakeview/Kanesville Elementary), high school counselor (Roy /Fremont High School), and elementary principal (Riverdale Elementary). She was a true champion for children. Julie had deep love and respect for all of her students and colleagues. She brought a relentless work ethic and “let’s get it done” positive attitude each day. She was recognized as the “Teacher of the Year” for Weber School District in 1985 and the “Counselor of the Year” for the state of Utah in 1997.

Julie was also a talented pianist and shared her love of music in every realm of her life. She served as a pianist and chorister in the Lakeview Ward for 30+ years.

Family was Julie’s top priority. Her love and support of her husband, children, and grandchildren were constant and sustaining. She was proud of her posterity and celebrated loved ones’ unique qualities and achievements. We will miss Julie’s warm smile, infectious laugh, kind heart, and genuine, caring spirit.

Julie is survived by her husband, Paul; daughters, Michelle and Kathy; son, Mike, and wife Michelle; grandchildren, Conner, Carsen, Johnny J., and Ava Jules. She was proceeded in death by her parents, and her brothers, Tom and Carl Jed.

The family extends a very heartfelt thank you to Julie’s caregivers: Everest Home Health & Hospice; Dr. Kathleen DeRemer; RN’s: Tammy Scott and Brenda Postel; CNA’s: Katie, Halie, Ashley, and Madison; Health Workers: Corbin, Andrea, and Karli; and friends and family. So many stepped up to help care for Julie, and she was always in the best of hands.

As much as we would love to see family and friends, due to the current pandemic, we will be having a private family service. This celebration of Julie’s life will be live-streamed on Thursday, August 13 at 11:00am and will be available for viewing anytime beginning on Friday, August 14, 2020. The link to the virtual service can be found on the bottom of Julie’s memorial page by clicking here.

In lieu of flowers, join our family in donating to the Alzheimer’s Foundation https://alzfdn.org/support-us/donate/ or the Weber School Foundation http://foundation.wsd.net/index.php/en/get-involved/donate Please request that the donation be in the memory of Julie Puzey.

We love you, Jules. You’ll always be our candle on the water!

