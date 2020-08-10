Kearston Kapri Allred

August 10, 2020

August 4, 2020 – August 4, 2020

Our loving daughter, granddaughter, great-granddaughter, Kearston Kapri Allred was born stillborn on Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at the Brigham City Community Hospital.

She is the daughter of Johnathan Kieth and Mercedes Sue Walker Allred.

Surviving are her loving parents, Johnathan and Mercedes; grandparents, Paul and Bobbi Beckstead, Jacob and Aubrey Walker, Robert and Sherrill Allred; great-grandparents, Sherrill McMahon, Robert and Margean Allred Sr.; Bonnie Roper and Katie O’Neal.

The family would like to thank CNM Annie Overson, and Lisa Day for their loving care.

Private graveside services will be held at the Brigham City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.

