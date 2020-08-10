December 21, 1958 – August 7, 2020 (age 61)

Kelly Jon Rindlisbacher, who dearly loved his family and his faith, returned to his heavenly home on August 7, 2020. He left a long lasting legacy of faith, kindness and love with us that will never be forgotten as he touched each of our lives one by one.

His parents, Dale and DeVonna Rindlisbacher, welcomed him to their home on December 21, 1958 as their third child. He grew up in Amalga, Utah on the family farm and learned so much about hard work there. Their home was filled with faith and learning of Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ. He had many happy memories of his childhood, his grandparents living close by and learning to work alongside his brothers, Dad and Grandpa on the farm.

Kelly loved scouting and was honored to be an Eagle Scout. He graduated from Sky View High School in 1977 where he was active in FFA. He continued his education at Utah State University and graduated with degrees in Elementary Education and Instructional Technology which he used in his professional life as an educator.

He was excited to serve as a missionary for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints in the Washington Spokane Mission from 1978-1980. His missionary experiences were a treasure to him and often spoken of those he met and taught. He recently reached out to some of those people which brought him special experiences.

Kelly met and married his sweetheart, Lori Oakeson on October 4, 1985 in the Logan Temple which started their eternal journey together. They had a magnificent, fun-loving and happy life of commitment to one another which was easy to see. They worked side-by-side as a team to raise a family, serve in church and community endeavors, and support one another in their careers.Kelly and Lori were blessed with 3 wonderful children Ryan, Jared and Jamie who have blessed their lives immensely. He adored and dearly loved his 3 grandchildren Skye, Brooks and Bridger.

Kelly loved learning and had a keen intellect. If he wanted to know about something he read and studied about it and taught himself many things. From this came a love of photography, birds and collecting things.

He loved to plan and go on family vacations, watch the Seattle Mariners, attend Aggie basketball games and listen to the Oldies. For many years, he has photographed temples in his travels and excitedly shared as gifts to so many friends.

He was a gifted and talented educator and started his career in the Cache County School District in 1983. He loved children and teaching and had the opportunity to touch many lives in the past 37 years as a teacher and administrator. He was lovingly known as “Mr. R”. His happy disposition made it easy for him to have special long-lasting relationships with his many students and faculty members. He would often say “I have the best job in the world”.

His testimony of the reality of a loving Heavenly Father and Jesus Christ has blessed his life and ours as he has taught and served in the church throughout his life. He served as Bishop in 2 wards and treasured the opportunity. He was dedicated to his callings in the church and always showed genuine concern for those he served. He taught by example and was always finding ways to help and inspire those around him. He has blessed many by his kind acts and thoughtful ways.

He is survived by his wife, Lori and their children Ryan and Victoria Rindlisbacher, Jared and Sally Rindlisbacher and Trae and Jamie Mangum, 3 grandchildren Skye and Brooks Rindlisbacher and Bridger Mangum. He is also survived by his mother, DeVonna Bagley, and his siblings Rod Rindlisbacher, Alan Rindlisbacher, Don Rindlisbacher, Bart Rindlisbacher and Conni Thomas. He was preceded in death by this father, Dale Rindlisbacher and his brother, Ronald.

We feel deeply grateful and blessed for the medical professionals who kindly gave of their expertise and tender care, and to all those who have extended kindness, support and comfort over the past month. It has blessed us immensely.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the Rindlisbacher Legacy in Education Scholarship at Utah State University established in Kelly’s honor. Services are under the direction of Allen-Hall Mortuary, and will take place Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 11:00am by invitation only at the Providence Stake Center chapel, 180 South 485 West in Providence, Utah. A public viewing will be held Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Allen-Hall Mortuary, 34 East Center in Logan, Utah.

Funeral Services will be live-streamed and may be viewed Friday, August 14, 2020 beginning at 11:00am by clicking on the following link: (link will be provided once available)