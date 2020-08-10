June 7, 1960 – August 2, 2020 (age 60)

On August 2, 2020, Kenneth Hansen Gibbons unexpectedly left this life in Mesa, Arizona. Although his health was not good, it was never anticipated a heart attack would take him. He was returning home after visiting his sister, Joylyn in Cedar Falls, Iowa with his parents.

Ken was born in Logan, Utah to Claude Johnson and Diane Hansen Gibbons on June 7, 1960. He was their first child. Four more children would later join the family.

In 1962 the family moved to Arbon, Idaho. Ken attended school in a number of different locations. He went to Elementary school in Arbon, Idaho, Jr. High in Richmond, Utah, and graduated from High School in Malad, Idaho.

Ken served a mission for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Albuquerque, New Mexico. After his mission he attended Brigham Young University.

In 1984 Ken moved back to the family farm in Arbon, Idaho where he would live the rest of his life.

Ken married Cammile Moffet in April of 1999. Although they were divorced after a few years, he still kept in touch with her boys.

Ken was most happy when he was helping others. He volunteered at the Dodge Regional Rodeo whenever it came to the MiniDome in Pocatello, Idaho. He helped with sandbagging when cities faced flooding. He looked for and found ways to help his parents and siblings when he would visit them or they came to visit him.

Living a secluded life, many outside of his family did not know this about him, but if they ever saw him in action, it was quickly evidenced. Ken had a love of coins, and shared this love by starting a coin collection for his nieces and nephews.

Ken is dearly loved and will be missed.

He is survived by his parents, Claude J. and Diane H. Gibbons and his siblings, Scott H. Gibbons (Debbie) of Meridian, Idaho, DianaLyn Gibbons Perkins (Daren) of Flower Mound, Texas, Collin Hyrum Gibbons (Jenny) of Mesa, Arizona, and Joylyn Gibbons of Cedar Falls, Iowa. He is an uncle to 12 nieces and nephews and a great-uncle to 9.

The family will be holding a memorial for him in the Clarkston, Utah Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints chapel on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 11:00am with a family gathering for one hour before.

As COVID-19 is limiting the number of people who can attend his service, the family invites you to donate to The Primary Children’s Hospital in lieu of flowers if you wish.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.