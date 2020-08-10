Larry Hymas King, 76, died August 6, 2020 in Ogden, Utah.

Larry was born June 19, 1944 in Lanark, Idaho to Lester and Maida King. He married Rebecca Marie September 11, 1969 in the Logan LDS Temple.

He worked for the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints in Maintenance. He retired in 2006 in Bountiful, Utah at the age of 62.

Larry enjoyed hunting, fishing, photography, and painting. He is a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

He is survived by his brother Doyle; children Leslie, Amy, Kristi, David, Daniel, Kati, and Tony; 15 grandchildren and 5 great-grandchildren.

Preceded in death by his parents Lester and Maida King; son Charlie (passed before birth); wife Rebecca Marie King; twin Gary King; daughter Debbie Michelle.

A viewing will be held Thursday, August 13, 2020, 10:00 – 11:30am at Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah. A funeral service will follow at the same location at 12:00 noon.

Interment will be in the Tremonton Riverview Cemetery.

The family would like to offer special thanks to Larry and Sandra Dille, also the neighborhood of Town & Country.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.