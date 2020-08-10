Logan Temple and others set to further reopen next week

LOGAN — The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints plans to further reopen the Logan Temple and a nine others throughout the state. The announcement came Monday that the temples would transition to Phase 2, allowing living ordinances to be performed. The change will begin Aug. 17.

In addition to the Logan Temple, which has been in Phase 1 since May, the others locations that have been given permission to perform further ordinances includes:

Bountiful Utah Temple

Brigham City Utah Temple

Cedar City Utah Temple

Mount Timpanogos Utah Temple

Ogden Utah Temple

Payson Utah Temple

Provo City Center Temple

Provo Utah Temple

Vernal Utah Temple

Seven other temples throughout the world will also transition, bringing the total number currently in Phase 2 to 29.

As part of the four phase plan, Phase 1 only allows living sealings to be performed. Phase 2 lets the all living ordinances be completed. Phase 3 allows all ordinances with limited restrictions. And, Phase 4 is a return to regular temple operations.

The four phases of reopening are designed to reduce risk, accommodate the demand and capacity of the temple, and observe any relevant health restrictions in the temple district, a press release stated.

Anyone who has symptoms of COVID-19 or is sick is discouraged from going to the temple, at this time.

The Church says temples will be thoroughly cleaned and sanitized following each ceremony.

In March, the Church announced the suspension of all worship services and weekly activities. Temples were closed several weeks later.

