On August 7, 2020, Lowell J. Lefler passed away next to his sweetheart, at the age of 67.

Lowell was born to Thomas Linton and Elizabeth Jensen Lefler in Woodland, Utah on October 1, 1952.

He married Jean Quigley on August 16, 1974 in the Salt Lake Temple, and together they raised eleven children.

Everyone loved the spunk and fun that Lowell brought with him. It was no secret that he loved Jean more than life itself. He did everything for his Savior and his family, as hard work and faith was what he lived life by.

Lowell is survived by his wife, Jean Quigley Lefler, his eleven children and their spouses: Porter, Beau (Amy), Misty Stewart (Josh), Tyrus (Jennifer), Regis (Crystal), Tamri Allen (Mark), Tisha Finlay (Nathanael), Launi Peterson (Jared), Mckay (Melissa), Sabey Boswell (Samuel), Callum, and his 28 grandchildren.

He is also survived by his siblings; Ann Lefler Hafen (Douglas), Aleen Lefler Ure (Paul), Thomas J. Lefler (Laura), Milo J. Lefler (Susanne), Jann Lefler, Jean Lefler Brady (Mark), and Dean Hyrum Lefler (Suzanne).

He is preceded in death by his parents, David John Lefler (Debbie Shakespeare), and Beth Lefler Edwards (David).

A viewing for extended family and friends wias held at the Lefler home in Woodland, Utah on Sunday evening, August 9, 2020.

Interment will be in the Woodland Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Crandall Funeral Home.