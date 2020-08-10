Preliminary hearing delayed for man suspected of sexually abusing teen girl

Booking photo for Alexander Perkins (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — The preliminary hearing for a 37-year-old Logan man suspected of sexually abusing a teenage girl has been postponed. Alexander C. Perkins was arrested in June and later released from jail on $40,000 bail.

Perkins participated in a virtual court hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with aggravated sexual abuse of a child and child kidnapping, both first-degree felonies.

Last week, prosecutors amended the case, dropping the charge of child kidnapping and adding a second count of aggravated sexual abuse of a child.

During Monday’s hearing, Judge Brian Cannell recused himself, after learning one of the parties associated with the case has financial ties to his family. He said even though he could likely still be impartial, he asked the case to be reassigned to another judge to avoid any appearance of conflict.

Smithfield City police officers report they were called to investigate the sexual assault after the alleged victim told her parents about what happened. She reported being sexually abused by Perkins, who was a family acquaintance.

During Monday’s court hearing, public defender Shannon Demler said they were okay with delaying the preliminary hearing, so he could review evidence behind the new amended charges.

Judge Cannell rescheduled the hearing for Sept. 15.

Perkins remains out of jail on bail. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

