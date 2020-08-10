Richard “Leon” Scoffield

Leon Scoffield, age 85, passed away at Mission at Maple Springs assisted living in Brigham City, Utah on July 27, 2020.

Leon was born December 9, 1934, in Tremonton, Utah to Claudia Oyler Scoffield and Richard Milland Scoffield. He was raised in Box Elder County and Layton, Utah as the family of nine moved about a lot. At the age of 17, Leon’s parents signed for him and he fulfilled a dream and enlisted in the United States Navy. Leon continued his education in the military and his diploma is from the U.S. Armed Forces Learning Institute. Because of the G.I. bill he was able to continue his education at Idaho State and also enrolled in a few business classes at Weber State College.

Leon was so proud to put on the uniform of the U.S. Navy and because of his experience with steam while working as a fire lighter on the steam engines for the Union Pacific Railroad; he worked in the boiler room and was an ammunition passer on a 5” gun. After the peace treaty was signed in 1953, he was an engineer on a motor launch. After arriving home with an honorable discharge, Leon continued his employment with the railroad and then was hired by Mountain States Phone and Telegraph. Leon worked for the phone company for 43 years watching it pass to GTE Telephone, then to Citizens Telecom in 1993, and finally to Frontier Communication.

On June 8, 1957, Leon married Maureen Lucille Doran at St. Joseph Catholic Church in Pocatello, Idaho. Pocatello is where the first daughter, Alison, was born the next September. Daughter, Teresa, followed five years later in Tremonton where they settled and raised their family. Leon loved raising his girls with Maureen and being involved with all Alison and Teresa’s activities. Leon also loved bowling, golf, fishing, golf, gardening, golf, and golf.

As a devote Catholic, Leon was active in his church as a fourth degree in the Knights of Columbus. Leon was active in the Democratic Party in his youth, later developing an affiliation with the Republican Party. Leon was active in and loved the organization of the Elks, Jaycees, and Eagles. Leon particularly loved the Bear River Valley Senior Center and everyone there.

After Leon’s divorce from Maureen in 1998, he was thankful for the friendships and acquaintances of golf buddies, different Catholic Parishes in Utah, the Eagle Lodge, and the Senior Citizen Center. Leon felt particularly blessed by his acquaintance with the DelRey and NaDean Bjorkman family. Their love and support made the last decade of his life so happy. Without their concern and tireless assistance, Leon would not have been able to manage his health. A heartfelt Thank You to special buddy, Jim Doty, whom Leon spent so many happy hours “talking Navy” with and who was always there when Leon’s health failed him. Many Thanks to the angels at Mission at Maple Springs and the staff at C.N.S. who serve tirelessly with unfailing kindness. Many Thanks to Dr. Schow who was so trusted and appreciated and always there when needed.

Leon was preceded in death by his parents and two siblings. He is survived by his children: Alison (Garry) King of Church Wells, Utah; Teresa Linton (Bernie) of Brigham City, Utah; granddaughter, Jade (Derek) Voth of Wellsville, Utah; great granddaughters, Bailey Voth, 6 years old and Harper Voth, 2 years old. Leon is survived by many loved nieces and nephews.

Graveside services were held at the Riverview Cemetery in Tremonton, Utah on Saturday, August 1, 2020.

