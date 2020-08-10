Shirley Jean Dorsey Babb

July 15, 1936 – July 31, 2020 (age 84)

Shirley Jean Babb (nee Dorsey), age 84, Our beloved mother, Shirley, passed from this life on July 31, 2020, at the home of her granddaughter in North Logan, Utah. Family was at her bedside when she was called home to Heaven.

Shirley was born July 15, 1936 in Champaign, Illinois to Robert Rollin Dorsey and Rhuhama Lavina Everett.

She married William Edward Babb on November 11, 1953 in Covington, Indiana. To this union five daughters were born Joyce Rounds of Madison, Wisconsin; Janet Robey of San Antonio, Texas; Judi Spoerer of Mountain Home, Idaho; Joanne Babb of Cabot, Arkansas; and Jean Sepe of Cabot, Arkansas. She was very proud of the accomplishments of her daughters whether it be in church callings, artistic talents, military service, and many other endeavors they did.

Shirley was member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. Of all the positions she held in the Church, she enjoyed teaching Primary the most. She loved children and enjoyed being with her children, grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren. Her many interests included family history, traveling, reading, sewing, cooking, baking, crocheting, and having fun with her family.

Shirley is preceded in death by her husband, parents, and sisters – Rita Rice, Virginia Ditzler, Helen Louise Hardy, and Mary Lou Hardy. She survived by her brother – Robert Dorsey, her daughters, 19 grandchildren, 40 great-grandchildren, two great-great-grandchildren and many nieces, nephews, and cousins; living in Alabama, Arkansas, Arizona, California, Colorado, Florida, Hawaii, Idaho, Illinois, Michigan, Ohio, Tennessee, Utah, Virginia, Wisconsin, Kuwait, and Honduras.

Funeral services were held on Monday, August 10, 2020 in the chapel of A Natural State Funeral Service located at 2620 West Main Street in Jacksonville, Arkansas, 72076. Visitation was from 10:00 – 11:30am and funeral services started at 11:30am. Burial will be with her husband at the Arkansas State Veteran’s Cemetery in North Little Rock, Arkansas.

In lieu of flowers, please make a donation to any children’s hospital such as the Primary Children’s Hospital, St. Jude’s Children’s Hospital, or Shriner’s.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Cache Valley Mortuary.