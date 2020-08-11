Brent Verl Shelton, age 72, died Tuesday, August 4, 2020 at his home in Mesquite, Nevada.

He was born July 27, 1948 in Logan, Utah to Don Merrill and Marilyn Rigby Shelton.

On August 16, 1975 he married Suzanne Irene Hardt in Pasco, Washington.

Brent grew up in Mendon, Utah and Pasco, Washington where he learned to work with his dad and brothers on the family farm.

He entered the US Air Force during the Vietnam Era.

He raised his family in Northern Utah working as an Aerospace Engineer. He later owned his own consulting company, Loose Leaf Consulting.

Family was always an important part of his life. He shared his hobbies with his brothers, sisters and children. Riding motorcycles, playing the guitar and working on projects. He will be remembered for his sense of humor and love of family.

Survivors include his sweetheart, Sue of Mesquite, Nevada; son, Neal (Breanna) of Las Vegas, Nevada; daughter, Heather (Austin) Adams of Lehi, Utah; three granddaughters; Oakley, Kenzington, and Rowan, father; Don (Judy) Shelton of Mendon, Utah; six brothers and two sisters: Dave (Jill) of Layton, Utah; Scott (Marsha); Rick (Karen); Todd (Sue) all of Mendon, Utah; Brant (Jolynn) Taylor of Magna, Utah; Michelle (Alex) Bell of Oakland, California; Ryan (Desirae) Taylor of Stansbury Park, Utah; Donelle Speth of Mendon, Utah and sister-in-law Phyllis (Brian) Kroger of Mesquite, Nevada.

Memorial services will be held at a later time.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Virgin Valley Mortuary.