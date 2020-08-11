April 9, 1932 – August 5, 2020 (age 88)

David Clair Hillman returned to the arms of his loving bride on August 5, 2020 at his home in Driggs, Idaho.

Clair was born to Wendell and Mildred Hillman on April 9, 1932, in his Grandma Hillman’s home in Driggs, Idaho.

Clair lived his entire life in Darby on the Hillman family farm. He grew up helping his dad on the farm and raising mischief with his cousins.

Clair went to school in Driggs and graduated from Teton High School in 1950. After graduation he attended Ricks College and University of Idaho. It was during this time that he met the love of his life, Margaret, at her father’s variety store.

Clair and Margaret were married on October 11, 1956. To this marriage they were blessed with 7 children. They also helped raise Margaret’s two younger brothers.

Clair was a rancher and farmer his entire life. After the passing of his father in 1972, he purchased the family farm which he ran until his retirement in 1994. Since then he has leased the land to his cousins to farm. Although he was a farmer, that was not the only job that he had over the years. Clair served as secretary of The Six Point Hereford Association and president of Idaho Crop Association. He worked for J.R. Simplot where he spent time in Turkey teaching how to grow potatoes. He was also a lift operator at Grand Targhee for 19 years. These are just a few of the jobs that he held in his lifetime.

Clair loved to travel and no matter where he went, he always made new friends. Whether he was going on a vacation with his wife, family, or friends to a new place or rodeo, Clair always found a friend or a new dance partner. He was famous on many dance floors. No one stayed a stranger to Clair Hillman!

Clair will be missed by all who knew him. We will miss his contagious smile and the twinkle in his eye!

Clair is survived by his children, Kevin Hillman (Ryan Alder) Salt Lake City, Utah; Neil Hillman (Deon) Blackfoot, Idaho; Brent Hillman (Stacey) Burley, Idaho; Craig Hillman (Lori) Driggs, Idaho; Lane Hillman (Carol Petersen) Driggs, Idaho; JoAnn Winder (JD) Driggs, Idaho; his sisters Chole Ross, Glendale California; Jeanne Larson Roberts, Idaho; in-laws, Billy Wade (Joyce) Idaho Falls, Idaho; Kay Wade, Driggs, Idaho; Max Wade (Deanna) Rexburg, Idaho; Rex Wade (Dessa) Logan, Utah; Iddona Nickel, Roy, Utah; Kolleen Perterson, Idaho Falls, Idaho; 37 grandkids, and 35 great-grandchildren.

Clair was preceded in death by his parents Wendell and Mildred Hillman, a baby sister, his wife, Margaret Wade Hillman, a daughter Brenda Hillman Sewell, and a son-in-law Steven Earl Sewell.

Funeral services will be conducted at 11:00am Friday, August 14, 2020, at the Teton County Idaho Fairgrounds, 1413 State Highway 33, Driggs, Idaho.

The family will meet with friends on Thursday evening from 6:00 – 8:00pm at the Fairgrounds and again on Friday morning from 9:00 – 10:30am before the services.

Interment will be in the Darby Cemetery in Driggs, Idaho.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Hawker Funeral Home.