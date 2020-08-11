Logan massage therapist held without bail after more women claim being sexually abused

Booking photo for Freddy A. Perales (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 58-year-old Logan man previously suspected of sexually assaulting a woman while giving her a massage is now being held without bail, now that four more alleged victims have come forward with similar allegations. Freddy A. Perales was arrested Friday after prosecutors filed additional cases against the masseur.

Court records show, Perales participated in a virtual hearing Monday morning in 1st District Court, appearing by web conference from jail. He has had been charged with four counts of object rape, a first-degree felony; and, eight counts of forcible sexual abuse, a second-degree felony.

Perales was originally arrested in June after the first woman claimed she was inappropriately touched, while receiving a massage from him. The incident occurred around May 29, in the living room of his home, near 1140 N 400 W.

On the date of the allegation, Perales told the woman he was going to perform an “energy massage,” and then sexually assaulted her. She had visited him between six to 10 times previously.

Since Perales’ first arrest, four more women contacted Logan City police, claiming they also were sexually assaulted while receiving massages at his residence. The incidents allegedly occurred during the past 16 years.

Most of the women described similar incidents of Perales inappropriately touching them, as he performed “energy cleansing.” He claimed the massages could help the women’s marriages and release pent up energy.

One woman also described how Perales touched her chest while stating he was clearing her lymph nodes of build-ups.

Defense attorney Shannon Demler has previously disputed the charges. He claimed Perales had performed more than 150,000 massage treatments and never had similar complaints.

Perales is scheduled to appear again in court Sept. 9 for a decision to prelim hearing. He could face up to life in prison if convicted.

