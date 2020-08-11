Logan RDA grants half million dollars to planned business park

With the assistance of a $500,000 grant from the Logan Redevelopment Agency, big changes are planned for this vacant 37-acre area northeast of the junction of 1000 North and 1000 West streets.

LOGAN – The Logan Redevelopment Agency has approved a grant of $500,000 to help defray costs for construction of a northern extension of 800 West and other infrastructure improvements associated with the planned Blue Spring Business Park west of the city.

In their role as the RDA panel, members of the Logan City Council voted unanimously to fund the grant on Aug. 4.

Speaking for the project developers, Jason Larsen explained that the Blue Spring Business Park will occupy 37 acres bounded on the east by 600 West, on the south by 1000 North and the west by 1000 West.

With an estimated investment of approximately $35 million, Larsen said the developers intend to construct eight buildings for industrial and warehouse purposes in three phases over a period of five years.

The RDA grant will help to fund an extension of 800 West that will run through the middle of the planned business park.

Larsen said that his family’s successful development of a similar business park in North Logan has demonstrated that demand for industrial and warehouse space in Cache Valley far exceeds the supply of such facilities.

Logan economic development director Kirk Jensen said that development of the Blue Spring Business Park jibes with the city’s economic goals, which include expanding capacity for existing local businesses, attracting new enterprises and enhancing road and utility infrastructures.

Larsen said the first phase of the Blue Spring project, which must still be approved by the Logan Planning Commission, is planned to include the construction of two buildings to be occupied by Al’s Sporting Goods.