December 22, 1934 – July 21, 2020 (age 86)

Alice Miller passed away Tuesday, July 21, 2020 in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Alice was born December 22, 1934 in Malad, Idaho, to loving parents, Ralph William and Kathryn Olson Harding. She joined a family that included a brother, Ralph Ray, and two sisters, Joyce Ludean (Freidenberger), Cliss Nadine (Cox). Three younger brothers George Robert, Don Louis and Thomas Hal later joined this close-knit family. These seven siblings had many adventures on the family farm where they all learned a tremendous work and life ethic.

Alice attended high school in Malad and graduated in 1953. Alice attended Brigham Young University.

Being a small world, Alice met her future husband, Owen Miller from Hyde Park, Utah in New York City and were married there in 1960. They were married for 40 years until Owen’s passing in 2000.

They had two sons; John Harding and Scott Harding Miller in 1964 and 1966 while living in Toronto, Canada. Alice and Owen subsequently lived in Darien, Connecticut, Salt Lake City, Utah and Tucson, Arizona.

Alice is survived by both sons, John (Kim); grandchildren Lauren and Ryan of Redwood City, California and Scott; grandchildren Owen, Calvin and Wyatt of Bellevue, Idaho.

Alice loved spending time with friends and family and did so up until the time of her passing. Fond memories include spending time with her brothers and sisters working as volunteers at the Danny Thompson Memorial Golf Tournament and Memorial Day gatherings in Malad.

Alice was a life-long member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints.

Family members will gather for a graveside service in August at the Malad City Cemetery.

Our sincere thanks to the staff at Sunrise Holladay Senior Living.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Horsley Funeral Homes.