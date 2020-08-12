February 21, 1948 – August 4, 2020 (age 72)

Ann Montgomery Bates, 72, passed away on August 4, 2020 at her home in Wellsville, Utah.

Born February 21, 1948 Provo, Utah a daughter of Dora Ann Graham and Victor M. Montgomery.

Married Earl J. Bates on April 3, 1969 in the Salt Lake Temple.

She Grew up in Lindon, Utah attending the School in Lindon and graduated from Pleasant Grove High. She also attended BYU and Utah Technical College and graduated in 1968 in Dental Assisting.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and served in the Relief Society, Primary, Young Women organization and Scouting Program.

Survived by her husband, Earl J. Bates, Wellsville Utah, Rich and Natalie Kennedy, Idaho Falls, Idaho, Nathan and Lorina Bates, San Antonio, Texas, Jared and Maria Bates, St. George, Utah, Micah Bates and Felicia Ford, Austin, Texas and nine grandchildren.

Graveside Services were held at the Lindon Cemetery in Lindon, Utah on Saturday, August 8, 2020.

