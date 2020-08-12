Anthony (Tony) Derrick Dietz, 63, passed away of natural causes on July 4, 2020, on the mountainside overlooking Ogden, Utah.

Tony was born on March 28, 1957 in Hooper, Utah to Reuben H. Dietz II and Donna Rae Wegner, of Pawnee, Oklahoma.

He was raised by his father and his step-mother Pauline M. Dietz at the Farmington Bay Bird Refuge and attended Davis High School in Farmington, Utah. In 1974, Tony and his family moved to the Bear River Duck Club, west of Brigham City, Utah where he became an avid outdoorsman.

He graduated from Box Elder High School in 1975. Living his life on his own terms, Tony was happiest living in God’s Country surrounded by nature, in quiet solitude. He lived in Jackson Hole, Wyoming, West Yellowstone, and Kalispell, Montana before settling in the Ogden area.

Tony was known as the “Golf Ball Guy” in Ogden, and surrounding areas, by selling affordable golf balls.

Tony found ways to touch the lives of people he came in contact with and was blessed with a small community of friends and family who looked out for him.

Detached from the things of this world, Tony thoroughly enjoyed nature, duck hunting, muskrat trapping, ice fishing, golfing, and antler shed hunting. He loved drinking coffee, and eating and sharing his favorite treats of Skittles and Reese’s.

We believe he gained his freedom from the struggle of this life on Independence Day. He leaves a legacy of humbleness, meekness, rugged independence, and a heart of gold. Tony’s special talents were being able to accurately imitate sounds of wildlife and telling imaginative stories. Tony cherished spending time with his family, especially at Christmas. He was always generous with what he had, giving gifts to each of his nephews and nieces.

Tony was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints and was a deeply spiritual man.

“Death is nothing else but going home to God, the bond of love will be unbroken for all eternity.”- Mother Teresa.

Tony is loved by all his family and will be greatly missed!

He is survived by his step-mother Pauline M. Dietz, Siblings: Jan (Ted) Hunter, Reuben III (Karen) Dietz, Nancy (Jim) Dunn, Julie (Kevin) Field, Craig (Julie) Dietz, Peter (Donna) Clark, Dominique Dietz (Don Hoaglin), and many beloved nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents, Reuben and Donna; brothers, Steven Dietz and Marshall Clark; and niece, Brooklyn Dietz.

The family will hold a private celebration of Tony’s life.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Aaron’s Mortuary.