Barry David Parkinson, 80, passed away August 9, 2020 in Lehi, Utah.

He was born December 3, 1939 in Malad, Idaho to Oran Elmer Parkinson and Francis LaVell Allen.

He married Carol Ward Parkinson January 25, 1963 in the Logan LDS Temple. Together they raised their family in Portage, Utah where Barry was born and raised and lived for 75 years of his life. He had lived in South Africa (2 years), Ogden (3 years), and just recently moved to Lehi.

Barry graduated from Bear River High School and attended college at Weber State. He spent his life farming, worked at the Sugar Factory, La-Z-Boy, and was the head lead mechanic for The LDS Church.

He was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, where he had held several callings.

Barry is survived by his wife Carol W. Parkinson; children Brett Parkinson (Sharon Jones), Valerie Byrne (Doc Byrne), Jessica Eichstead (Scott Eichstead), Alisa Wright (Justin Wright); 12 grandchildren; 7 great-grandchildren; and sister Marva Jean Nielsen.

Preceded in death by his son Kyle Dean; parents Oran and LaVell; brother Leon; and sister Renee.

A private graveside service will be held at the Portage Cemetery.

The family would especially like to thank the nurses and aides that gave him such compassionate care.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Rogers and Taylor Funeral Home.