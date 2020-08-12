Fabric store wants people to have fun with masks

Kathy Darley shows some bolder fabric that could be used for making face coverings for children Wednesday.

PRESTON, ID – Some parents are worried their children will not wear a mask in school to protect them from the coronavirus. Then again, some parents are embracing it with a little fashion and flare and are making some pretty creative face coverings.

Suppose is a small fabric store located at 21 North State Street in Preston, ID with wall-to-wall fabrics. They are of the mind set that wearing a mask in school doesn’t have to be scary or hard. With a little creativity, wearing a mask could be a sense of fashion and pride.

Kathy and Jo Thomas, a mother-daughter duo, operate Suppose. They sell fabric, yarn and kits. They were a big player in getting the community involved when Franklin County Medical Center needed masks for employees.

“They needed help getting the word out and we were closed because of COVID so we put out kits in a box,” Jo said. “Everyone in the community picked up kits and used their fabric to make the masks.”

The campaign was successful.

Now, people are coming in the store to shop and pick up fabric for their children going back to school. Some parents bring their kids in and let them pick out their own fabric for masks.

“We had a high school student make masks and sell them at a booth,” Jo said. “She picked galaxy fabrics with astrological prints.”

They said she did well.

She said some people are making masks with fabric with lips printed on them.

“Teens are finding trendy prints to make their masks with,” Joe said. “Best friends come in and find like material to make a something they both can wear on the same day.”

There are several different styles. One they made has a bow that ties behind the head, a Victorian style like something you would find in the 70’s. Some look like a fancy surgical mask while others are built custom to fit a person’s face.

“I have one to match each of my outfits,” Kathy said. “And I have one for each day of the week.”

Paula Darley of Preston came into the store and said she was commissioned by somebody in Cache County to make some for their kids. She brought a whole stack of fabrics to the counter to buy.

“It takes about an hour to make your first mask. After that you can do four in an hour,” Kathy said. “All you need is two pieces of fabric, an interface and something to go around the ears.”

“Parents or kids shouldn’t be scared to wear protective face ware,” Kathy said. “It should be more fun than a pain.”

Suppose is a fabric & yarn shop in Preston, Idaho and at supposeco.com. The mother and daughter duo love hand-making and helping people find the inspiration, supplies, and skills they need for their own creations. The store teaches classes to help people learn the basics of sewing and other crafts.

The Thomas’s opened Suppose in 2008 and have made their mark in the community.