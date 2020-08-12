September 30, 1941 – August 11, 2020 (age 78)

Jerry Alan Starsiak, 78 years old, loving father, step-father, husband and grandfather, passed away on August 11, 2020 after a lengthy illness from Parkinson’s Disease.

He was born September 30, 1941 in San Diego, California to Edward Joseph Starsiak and Pauline Fay Creager Starsiak. He was raised in California and Oregon.

He attended Junior College in California and eventually moved to Utah to attend pharmacy school at the University of Utah.

It was in Utah when he was introduced to the LDS Church and became a member.

He had a long and successful career as pharmacist in California and Utah.

He was preceded in death by his mother, father, brother, and step-daughter, Amber. Surviving are his sister, Karen Wylie; children; Matt (Lori) Starsiak; Michelle Starsiak and Jennifer (Mike) Johnson.

He was married to Margie Boyer Olson on January 30, 1988 and this marriage was later solemnized in the Salt Lake LDS Temple.

He is also survived by his step-children, April (Dave) Simkins; Aaron (Angie) Olson; Ashlee (Joe) Syme and many grandchildren.

The family would like to express heartfelt thanks to family, friends, hospice care providers and all staff at Pioneer Care Center which took great care of Jerry for several years.

Graveside services will held on Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 12:00 Noon at Brigham City Cemetery, 300 South 300 East, Brigham City, Utah.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Gillies Funeral Chapel.