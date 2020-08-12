August 11, 1931 – August 11, 2020 (age 89)

Laura Lou Lamb Campbell, Our loving mother, sister, grandmother and great-grandmother passed away peacefully August 11, 2020, on her 89th birthday in Preston, Idaho.

She was born on August 11, 1931, in Smithfield, Utah to Eldon Lamb and Beth McCann Lamb.

She married Richard B. Campbell on June 17, 1955, in the Logan LDS temple. They were later divorced. They had 6 children, four sons, and two daughters: Ted Campbell (Linda) of Richmond, Utah; Rex Campbell (Nora) of Lago, Idaho; Ann Hunt (Steven) of Hyde Park, Utah; Joan Hyer (Kimbur) of Lewiston, Utah; Paul Campbell (Becky) of Grace, Idaho; Dean Campbell (Ashley) of North Logan, Utah.

She graduated from North Cache High School in 1949, were she participated in many different activities. She loved her classmates, and school years, talking of them often.

She was a member of the Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints were she held many callings. She lived a life of service, she served her family, neighbors, widows of the ward and anyone she could possible serve.

There was nothing like her home cooking, especially her homemade cinnamon rolls, rolls and bread. She loved the color purple, she would have had her whole house and clothing purple if she could have. If she received any gifts that had the color purple in it, it was the best thing ever.

She loved spending time with her family and especially her grandchildren who meant the world to her. She was never happier than when she was with them.

She was preceded in death by her parents, grandson, Corey, sister, Faye Johnson and brother-in laws, Frank Johnson and David Peterson. She is survived by her six children and their spouses, a sister, Susan Peterson of Missoula, Montana and a brother John Lamb (Judy) of Tucson, Arizona, 13 grandkids and 25 great-grandchildren.

The family would like to thank Heritage Senior Living and Hospice for their tender love and care of Laura Lou.

A viewing will take place on Friday, August 14, 2020 from 6:00 – 8:00pm at Nelson Funeral Home, 162 East 400 North, Logan, Utah a private family service will take place on Saturday, August 15, 2020. Interment will take place in the Richmond City Cemetery.

Condolences and memories may be shared with the family at Nelson Funeral Home.