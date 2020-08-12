Logan man arrested and charged again for having sex with teen girl

Booking photo for Frederick A. Guadarrama (Courtesy: Cache County Jail)

LOGAN — A 26-year-old Logan man who previously was convicted of raping a 14-year-old girl is behind bars again for allegedly continuing to have a sexual relationship with her. Frederick A. Guadarrama was booked into the Cache County Jail after a judge threatened to issue a warrant if the suspect didn’t surrender.

Court records show, Guadarrama participated in a virtual hearing in 1st District Court Monday morning, appearing by web conference with his attorney. He was previously charged with unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony.

In July 2017, Guadarrama raped the then 14-year-old girl while he was on leave from the military and visiting Cache County. The girl became pregnant and later gave birth to a baby.

When detectives interviewed Guadarrama, he denied ever having sex with the juvenile, but admitted that he had been alone with her when he was home on leave. He later consented to taking a DNA test which showed he was the baby’s biological father.

In April 2019, Guadarrama was sentenced to 120-days in jail and ordered to have no contact with the victim, after he had pleaded “no contest” to one count of unlawful sexual activity with a minor, a third-degree felony. Defense attorney Kelly Booth had claimed the defendant suffered from post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD) and was so drunk on the night of the crime, he couldn’t remember what happened.

During Monday’s court appearance, Cache County Chief Deputy Attorney Spencer Walsh requested Guadarrama be arrested, explaining the alleged victim in the new case was the same underage girl from the previous case.

Public defender Joseph Saxton asked for his client to remain out of jail. He said they were working out a possible plea deal.

Judge Brian Cannell sided with Walsh and ordered Guadarrama to report to jail or a warrant would be issued for his arrest. He also scheduled another hearing for Aug. 31.

Guadarrama is being held without bail. He could face up to five years in prison if convicted.

