New COVID-19 report indicates low number of tests statewide

LOGAN – The Wednesday COVID-19 report from the state health department indicates another low number of tests administered statewide (2,660) which yielded 338 new positive cases of the virus.

The average tests per day in Utah the last seven days has been 4,412.

There were 15 positive tests in the Bear River Health district since in the last 24 hours (seven in Cache County and eight in Box Elder County).

There have been 2,344 positive tests recorded in the Bear River district with 1,950 in Cache County and 386 in Box Elder County plus eight in Rich County.

Also, among the total 2,344 positive cases in the Bear River District, 1,957 are termed recovered.

There are still five COVID patients from the district hospitalized, four from Cache County and one from Box Elder County.

With the 338 positive tests statewide it has pushed the rolling seven-day average for positive tests down to exactly 389.

The rolling seven-day average for percent of positive lab tests is 8.6 percent.

There have been 351 COVID-19 deaths in Utah, an increase of two since Tuesday. Both were Salt Lake County men, ages 45-64, one was in a hospital at the time of death and the other was in a long-term care facility.

Among the 45,090 positive tests for the disease in Utah since the start of the pandemic, 35,311 are considered recovered.

As of Wednesday 581,209 Utahns have been tested for the disease.

There are currently 200 Utahns hospitalized with COVID-19 and total hospitalizations from the start of the outbreak is 2,696.

The Idaho update includes 25,595 confirmed COVID-19 cases. There have been 246 COVID deaths in the state with 52 positive tests in Franklin County, 17 positives in Bear Lake County and 15 in Oneida County.