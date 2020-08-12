June 14, 1935 – July 12, 2020 (age 85)

Patricia Ann McQuoid Hansen, 85, passed away July 12, 2020, at her home in Brigham City, Utah.

She was born June 14, 1935, in Langor Township, Beltrami County, Minnesota, the first daughter of Thomas Henry and Anna Mae Dahms McQuoid. She was later joined by two younger sisters, Colleen and Chyrl.

She grew up in the Cormant Township in the north woods of Minnesota, where she loved roaming the woods, picking berries, bringing the cows home in the evening, finding the perfect trees, and watching the birds and animals.

Patricia graduated as valedictorian from Kelliher High School in 1953 and attended college in Bemidji, Minnesota, and Aberdeen, South Dakota. She later moved to the West Coast where she worked for Montgomery Ward. She moved to Alaska in 1958 where she worked for Pacific Northwest Airlines.

On June 25, 1966, she married Vern Hansen in Anchorage, Alaska, where her first two daughters, Lauri and Sandra, were born. The family moved to the Lynn Valley in Box Elder County in 1971. Her third daughter, Sarah, was born during the time they were there. In 1974, the family moved to Corinne, Utah, where her son, Tom, was born.

Patricia and her children moved to Brigham City in 1983.

She worked in the accounting department at Vulcraft division of Nucor Corporation for 15 years, retiring in 2000.

Patricia enjoyed gardening and yard work and sharing her plants and flowers. She also enjoyed collecting antiques and writing her family history. She loved her cats and always had at least one special one. She especially enjoyed trips to Yellowstone National Park.

Patricia loved her children and grandchildren very much. She liked sewing for her children when they were young and attending their activities. She was a Girl Scout leader when her girls were in scouting and also a 4-H leader.

She was a member of Community Presbyterian Church where she served as the substitute church secretary and was active in women’s groups. After her retirement, she also enjoyed participating in the Spade and Hope Garden Club and volunteering at the Bear River Bird Refuge.

Patricia is survived by her children: Lauri (Wayne) Linder, Sandra Phillips, Sarah (Neil) Overturf, and Thomas (Shawna) Hansen; seven grandchildren; two great-grandsons; and her two sisters.

A memorial service will be held Saturday, August 15, 2020 at 10:00am at the Community Presbyterian Church, 311 South 100 East in Brigham City, Utah. Those who attend are asked to maintain appropriate social distancing measures. Please consider wearing something green or floral to celebrate Patricia’s love of gardening and flowers.

The service will also be streamed live and made available for viewing via the church’s Facebook page.

Internment will be in Beltrami County, Minnesota.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests donations to the Community Presbyterian Church.