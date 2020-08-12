April 6, 1964 – June 25, 2020 (age 56)

Perianne Garn, 56, known to most as “Peri,” passed away June 25, 2020.

Peri was born April 6, 1964 in Murray, Utah. She grew up in Brigham City, Utah, the youngest of Reed and LaVona’s five children.

As a child she enjoyed singing and dancing. She could twirl a baton like nobody’s business. She danced as a Rockette while attending Box Elder High School.

Peri was an outspoken little ball of sunshine whose smile—as cliché as it may sound—truly lit up the room. She had a laugh that made you want to laugh with her, sometimes, without even knowing what you were laughing at! She was beautiful.

She always loved music and could be found carrying a song around on the tip of her tongue, and, at any given moment, that song could, and frequently did, find its way to her feet and she had to dance it out.

She had a very eclectic sense of taste when it came to music and movies. In another life, she would have made a great detective. She loved crime dramas and had a beautiful mind for solving puzzles.

Peri was unapologetically loving and kind. She always stood for what was right and was a very compassionate, honest, and accepting human. She had a strong moral compass pointing toward equality. She was never afraid to say what she felt.

Peri was preceded in death by her mother and father, LaVona Kaye (Bowles) and Russel Reed Garn, and her sister, Patsy Kaye.

She is survived by her two children, Nicholas Garn and Stephanie Rose; siblings: Peggy, Russ and Jeff; and a multitude of other family and friends who will miss her youthful sense of joy and wonder.

In lieu of flowers please donate to the National Alliance on Mental Illness: www.namiut.org/get-involved/donate-to-nami-utah, or reach out to a loved one you haven’t spoken to in a while and share a laugh (she’d dig that).