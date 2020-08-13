Deputies identify 18-year-old woman killed in College Ward rollover

Photo of Haley N. Bury (Courtesy: Steve Sluder)

LOGAN — Investigators have released the identity of the 18-year-old woman killed Wednesday night in a single-vehicle crash in College Ward. Haley N. Bury of Wellsville was pronounced dead, after the vehicle she was driving rolled over into a pond.

Cache County Sheriff’s Chief Deputy Matt Bilodeau said the crash occurred just before 8 p.m. near 2624 W. 1800 S. A man was in the area at the time checking on his livestock when he noticed the underside of Bury’s submerged car protruding from the pond.

According to deputies, the man called 911. He then used a backhoe to remove the Pontiac Grand Prix from the water.

The first deputy on the scene reported Bury was the only occupant in the car. She appeared to be unconscious and not breathing.

As paramedics arrived at the crash, emergency crews had extricated Bury from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

Bilodeau said, “While this appears to be an accident, there is still an active investigation being conducted by the combined efforts of the Cache County Sheriff’s Office and the Utah Highway Patrol.”

Bury’s family released a statement that read in part: “Haley was a loving daughter, sister, cousin, niece and granddaughter. We express our appreciation for the support of our local law enforcement, emergency medical personnel, friends, and neighbors.”

Funeral services are still being arranged. The family has also asked for privacy as they grieve.

The statement concluded: “Although we will miss her shining light, our strong belief in eternal families gives us great comfort as we grieve Haley’s passing.”

