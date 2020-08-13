April 17, 1935 ~ August 12, 2020 (age 85)

Patricia A. Bourne, 85, passed away on August 12, 2020 at McKay-Dee Hospital in Ogden, Utah.

She was born on April 17, 1935 in Tremonton, Utah to Delos Eldon and Angeline Maria Christensen Adams.

She was raised in Logan and graduated from Logan High School. She married Don V. Bourne on July 19, 1956 in the Logan Temple.

When she was a young girl, she loved to go with her dad to wrestling matches in Logan. She enjoyed roller skating, crocheting, quilting, camping, going to Island Park and staying at her daughter’s cabin. She enjoyed her time there, especially sightseeing around Island Park. She also loved to listen to police scanner (haha).

Pat is a member of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-Day Saints. She loved going to church and served as a Librarian and as a Relief Society teacher. She also enjoyed her Empty Nester Group and going to breakfast with her friends.

She is survived by Larry (Margaret) Bourne, Sherry (Kenny) Sorensen, Jane Benson, Jill (Larry) Reda, Steven Bourne, Neil (Sheila) Bourne, Charlie Bourne, Linda Bourne, Flossie (Brent) Madson, Kirk (Ruth) Bourne, Tricia (Clayton) Grover, Tonia (Mike) Mundy, Terri Bourne, Samantha (Mike) Osterud; 49 grandchildren and many great-grandchildren; and brother, Dee Adams.

She was preceded in death by her husband, Don V. Bourne; parents; three siblings, Vern Adams, Irma Warburton, and Gary Adams.

Funeral services will be held at the Rogers & Taylor Funeral Home, 111 North 100 East, Tremonton, Utah on Monday, August 17, 2020 at 11:30am. A viewing will be held prior to the service from 10:00 – 11:00am. Masks are suggested for the service. Interment in the East Garland Cemetery.

