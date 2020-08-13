Trump tweets grant news to Cache Valley Transit District

LOGAN – Amazingly, President Donald Trump not only knows that the Cache Valley Transit District exists, but is also pleased to announce a federal grant of $18 million to the local public bus system.

Happy to send $18 MILLION in @USDOT funding to Utah to support their transit infrastructure and improve bus service. Huge and badly needed investment in the Cache Valley Region! — Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) August 12, 2020

“Happy to send $18 million in USDOT funding to Utah to support their transit infrastructure and improve bus service. Huge and badly needed investment in the Cache Valley region.”

Todd Beutler, the CEO and general manager of the CVTD, confirmed that the grant from the Federal Transit Administration (FTA) will be used to construct a new maintenance and storage facility for the local bus system.

The CVTD is a free public bus system that is funded by local sales taxes. The system serves Logan and other nearby cities with routes running as far north as Preston, Idaho and south to Hyrum.

CVTD managers say that the free system allows Valley residents to access employment, training, shopping and medical services while supporting the economies of local communities.

For the past decade, Beutler explained, the CVTD has been planning to follow the example of Logan City, Cache County and other transit agencies to eventually house its vehicles indoors, which is expected to result in reduced maintenance costs.

“Those plans included using federal funds to purchase the plot of land for this facility over 11 years ago,” Beutler added. “The years of planning have allowed CVTD staff to attend professional training and development experience by the FTA and other organizations to acquire the necessary technical expertise to meet FTA (grant) requirements.”

The decade-long planning period also gave the CVTD time to gradually set aside funds for a 20 percent match required to qualify for the FTA grant.

The new maintenance facility will be constructed in North Logan, at approximately 3100 North and 380 West.

Beutler said construction is expected to begin in late summer or early fall of 2021 and will take about two years.

“We understand our responsibility to our community and its residents to use their tax dollars wisely …” according to Holly Broome-Hyer, the chairwoman of the CVTD Broad of Trustees. “This (grant) will allow us to use future taxpayer funds more carefully by reducing vehicle maintenance costs due to weather.”

Broome-Hyer added that the new facility will also help the transit system “prepare for community growth and embrace new technology.”

Dozens of Trump tweets posted on Wednesday announced similar grants, including $64.5 million for the Ogden area, suggesting that the messages were actually sent by members of the president’s staff.