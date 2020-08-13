Woman dies after car crash in College Ward

LOGAN — A woman died Wednesday night after the car she was riding in drove into a small pond in College Ward. The incident was reported just before 8 p.m. near 2624 W. 1800 S.

Cache County Sheriff Chad Jensen confirmed the fatal accident in a brief press release. He said deputies are investigating what led to the crash and will be later releasing details and the identity of the victim.

According to emergency radio traffic, a man saw a silver Pontiac Grand Prix submerged in the pond and called 911. The vehicle was pulled from the water by a tractor.

The first deputy on the scene reported the woman was the only occupant in the vehicle. She appeared to be unconscious and not breathing.

As paramedics arrived at the crash, emergency crews had extricated the woman from the car. She was pronounced dead at the scene.

